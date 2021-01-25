Dutch police detain 240 nationwide as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2021 08:33 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 08:33 AM BdST
Rioters looted stores, set fires and clashed with police in several Dutch cities on Sunday, resulting in more than 240 arrests, police and Dutch media reported.
The unrest came on the second day of new, tougher coronavirus restrictions, including a night curfew, which had prompted demonstrations.
Police used water cannon, dogs and mounted officers to disperse a protest in central Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon, witnesses said. Nearly 200 people, some of them throwing stones and fireworks, were detained in the city, police said.
National broadcaster NOS said riot police had been deployed in at least 10 cities and towns after a curfew went into effect at 9 pm (2000 GMT). Vehicles were set alight, police were pelted with stones and public property was destroyed, it reported.
Military police said on Twitter on Sunday night that they were supporting local police in at least two cities in the south.
Images on Dutch television showed bands of youths looting shops, throwing bicycles and setting fires in the southern city of Eindhoven. At least 55 people were arrested in Eindhoven, the city said in a statement.
The demonstration in the city’s Museum Square, which violated a ban on public gatherings, came the day after the government introduced a nightly curfew for the first time since World War Two.
Police cleared the square after people ignored instructions to leave and detained those who attacked them with stones and fireworks in nearby streets, the mayor’s office said.
Parliament voted narrowly last week to approve the curfew, swayed by assertions that a variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain was about to cause a new surge in cases. New infections in the country have generally been declining for a month, and fell again on Sunday, to 4,924 new cases.
There have been 13,540 deaths in the Netherlands from COVID-19 and 944,000 infections.
On Saturday night, police had arrested 25 people across the country and handed out 3,600 fines for curfew violations.
Schools and non-essential shops in the Netherlands have been shut since mid-December, following the closure of bars and restaurants two months earlier.
- Dutch police detain 240 nationwide
- China sends warplanes in a show of force to Biden
- US logs 25m virus cases
- Woman who 'died' of COVID returns
- UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv
- India to give homegrown vaccine in 7 more states
- Bomb explodes at California church known for hateful views
- US carrier group enters S China Sea
- 'We can't wait:' Biden pushes US Congress for $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief
- Dutch police detain 240 nationwide as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
- China sends warplanes to Taiwan Strait in a show of force to Biden
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv
- Bomb explodes at California church Known for hateful views
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- School reopening: regular classes for 10th, 12th graders; one class a week for others
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- Bangladesh greenlights antibody tests for COVID-19
- Dutch police arrest alleged Asian drug syndicate kingpin
- Bangladesh logs 473 new virus cases, another 20 die
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb