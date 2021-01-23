Saudi Arabia expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2021 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 07:33 PM BdST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was optimistic that it would have "excellent relations" with the new US administration of President Joe Biden and that it would continue to negotiate with Washington regarding the Iran nuclear deal.
"I am optimistic. Saudi Arabia has built solid, historical relations where it worked with different administrations. We will continue to do that as well with President Biden," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview with Arabiya TV.
