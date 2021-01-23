Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2021 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 04:27 PM BdST
Hong Kong's government locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday after an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, saying 10,000 residents must stay home until they have been tested and the results largely determined.
The first such measure the city has taken since the pandemic began has occurred in the densely populated neighbourhoods of Jordan that is home to many ageing, subdivided flats in which the virus could spread more easily.
The government said there are 70 buildings in the restricted area, which is close to the International Commerce Centre (ICC), and it aims to finish the process within about 48 hours, so that people can start to return to work on Monday.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said 50 makeshift testing points had been set up and 3,000 civil servants were assisting.
"We are doing this also to dispel worries of the residents because there was talk that this is an epidemic area and it affected the life, psychology and business of the people here," Lam said at a briefing close to the cordoned-off area.
By 1 pm (0500 GMT) local time on Saturday, the government said about 3,000 people had been tested in the restricted area.
The restricted area has confirmed 162 confirmed cases of COVID-19 this month, and the ratio of virus detected in sewage samples from buildings there was higher than that of other areas.
Authorities in Hong Kong, one of the world's most densely populated cities, have taken aggressive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Other current restrictions include a ban on in-house dining after 6 pm and the closure of facilities such as gyms, sports venues, beauty salons and cinemas.
Last week, the city extended work from home arrangements for civil servants until Jan 27.
Hong Kong logged 81 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 10,010. More than 160 people have died. At the outbreak's peak for the city in July 2020, the highest daily tally was 149 new infections.
- Biden, Trudeau to meet next month
- Biden administration to review deal with Taliban
- 150 National Guard for Biden inauguration contract COVID-19
- Senate agrees to push back Trump impeachment trial
- House will transmit Trump impeachment article on Monday
- A sick couple, who rushed to marry on COVID ward
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image
- Fauci credits Biden for letting 'the science speak'
- Biden, Canada's Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies
- Biden administration will review deal with the Taliban: White House
- More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus
- Voices from China’s Covid crisis: ‘If I survive this, what will I do?’
- British lawmakers seek investigation into UK-registered firm possibly linked to Beirut blast
- Relatively spared by the coronavirus, Pakistanis drop their guard
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Can someone please open the door?
- A sick couple rushed to marry on UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- National Guard troops were told to sleep in a parking garage
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- Zafrullah urges all to take coronavirus vaccine without fear
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh