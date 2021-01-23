Home > World

At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic Navalny

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 Jan 2021 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 06:25 PM BdST

At least 10,000 people joined protests in Moscow on Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Reuters witnesses estimated.

The Interior Ministry put turnout in the protests at around 4,000 people, the TASS news agency reported.

