At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic Navalny
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jan 2021 06:25 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 06:25 PM BdST
At least 10,000 people joined protests in Moscow on Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Reuters witnesses estimated.
The Interior Ministry put turnout in the protests at around 4,000 people, the TASS news agency reported.
More stories
- Biden, Trudeau to meet next month
- Biden administration to review deal with Taliban
- 150 National Guard for Biden inauguration contract COVID-19
- Senate agrees to push back Trump impeachment trial
- House will transmit Trump impeachment article on Monday
- A sick couple, who rushed to marry on COVID ward
- Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image
- Fauci credits Biden for letting 'the science speak'
Recent Stories
- At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic Navalny
- Biden apologises after some National Guard troops slept in a parking garage
- Why Kamala Harris is a star of the New York City mayor’s race
- Hong Kong locks down thousands for compulsory COVID-19 testing
- Biden, Canada's Trudeau to meet next month, collaborate on vaccines, medical supplies
- Biden administration will review deal with the Taliban: White House
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Can someone please open the door?
- A sick couple rushed to marry on UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Bangladesh plans to reopen schools in Feb
- National Guard troops were told to sleep in a parking garage
- Bangladesh to kick off COVID vaccination campaign by inoculating a nurse
- Passion for work will help young leaders to carve their own path: Toufique Khalidi
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- Zafrullah urges all to take coronavirus vaccine without fear