Three killed in military helicopter crash in New York
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jan 2021 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 06:07 PM BdST
Three New York National Guard members were killed on Wednesday evening when a military helicopter they were in crashed in the town of Mendon, New York, while on a routine training mission, authorities said.
The aircraft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, was part of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, according to New York state's military and naval affairs division.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The military affairs division said the incident was under investigation.
There were three people on board, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
New York governor Andrew Cuomo said he was devastated to hear the news and he extended his condolences to the families and directed all New York state buildings to lower flags to half-staff on Thursday.
More stories
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action
- On UK's COVID-19 frontline medics, patients fight for life
- US ends programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico
- China imposes sanctions on Pompeo, officials
- Will Biden be an activist president?
- A cascade of crises for President Biden
- Trump’s last-minute moves against China complicate Biden’s agenda
- How world leaders are reacting to Biden's inauguration
Recent Stories
- ‘A total failure’: The Proud Boys now mock Trump
- Hours after Biden inauguration, federal agents use tear gas in Portland
- On Britain's COVID-19 frontline, medics and patients fight for life
- US ends programme sending asylum seekers to Mexico to wait for court hearings
- Purple a popular colour at inauguration
- China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive with 20 doses on first day: official
- India formally hands over COVID vaccine gift to Bangladesh
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- Shakib back with a bang to help Bangladesh to easy win in first ODI against West Indies
- Asian garment makers fashion united front to pressure Western brands
- Trump leaves the White House for the last time as president
- ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
- China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo