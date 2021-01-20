Empty streets, thousands of troops in Washington as Biden becomes US president
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jan 2021 10:00 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 11:40 PM BdST
Joe Biden became the 46th US president on Wednesday in a barricaded city, guarded by more than 25,000 troops and emptied of the spectators who usually throng to the quadrennial ritual.
The unprecedented precautions, which fenced off much of downtown Washington, ensured that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office at 11:48 a.m. EST (1648 GMT) free of incident.
US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
Some right-wing extremist groups had vowed to disrupt Biden's inauguration in the wake of a Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. Analysts said few signs of an organised plot had emerged, though the threat of violence by radicalised individuals remained a concern.
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff salute as they arrive ahead of the inauguration of Biden, in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
A handful of visitors lingered outside Union Station, the city's normally bustling train terminal. "I'm looking forward to some change and cautiously optimistic," said Victor Duran, 22, a student from Dallas.
National Guard troops, carrying rifles, stood behind razor-wire topped fencing that sealed off Capitol Hill. Motorcades carrying VIPs sped past.
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama arrive to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
Dennis Pluchinsky, a former State Department terrorism analyst, said any protests would not disrupt the event. "All they are trying is to fly their flag and poison the inauguration," he said.
Two demonstrations that had been planned along the parade route between the Capitol and the White House have been canceled, according to the National Park Service.
The "Field of Flags" is seen ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
"It's, frankly, painful to see this, the whole city shut down," former Republican Senator Jeff Flake told reporters as he arrived at the Capitol.
On Tuesday, Pentagon officials said a dozen National Guard members had been removed from inauguration duty after troops were screened for potential ties to right-wing extremism and troubling text messages.
Military personnel stand guard as US President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the US Capitol for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
Military personnel stand guard as US President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the US Capitol for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
Bridges between Virginia and downtown Washington have been closed, as were downtown Metro stations.
Some intercity bus services and passenger trains were been suspended.
Former US President George W. Bush and Former President Bill Clinton arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. Reuters
After Twitter and Facebook suspended accounts calling for violence, organising activity has been pushed onto unmoderated channels such as 8kun.
"The FBI appears to be taking these threats seriously, but disciplined lone wolf actors, regardless of ideology, are extremely difficult to track," said Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, a nonprofit research group.
- Trump revokes ethics ban on aides
- With hours left in office, Trump pardons Bannon
- Bells and candlelight to honour 400,000 US COVID-19 dead
- US declares China's repression of Uighurs 'genocide'
- EU calls on Biden to take global leadership on COVID
- Policeman detained over data leak about Navalny poisoners
- Brazil vaccinations start
- Biden to overhaul immigration laws
- Biden and Harris prepare to take their oaths in an inauguration like no other
- India, 'pharmacy of the world', starts COVID vaccine shipments to neighbours
- On day one, Biden moves to undo Trump’s legacy
- Trump leaves White House as Biden prepares to assume the presidency
- Trump revokes ethics ban on aides as he exits Washington
- Biden nominee vows to track foreign influence on domestic extremist groups
Most Read
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- BTRC testing quality of mobile networks for six months
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Private autorickshaws ineligible to run in Dhaka, High Court rules
- Four terminals will be built outside Dhaka for inter-district buses: Taposh
- Shakib back with a bang to help Bangladesh to easy win in first ODI against West Indies
- Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration
- With hours left in office, Trump grants clemency to Bannon and other allies
- Bangladesh logs 8 virus deaths, lowest daily count since early May