UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jan 2021 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 02:27 PM BdST
The United Kingdom is vaccinating 140 people per minute against COVID-19 on average, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.
"It is going well, we're vaccinating on average 140 people, that's first jab, literally a minute. That's the average so some areas are doing better," Zahawi told Sky.
"You'll see that improve as we open more of the large vaccination centres, 17 in total by this week and 50 by the end of the month."
"Today, in some areas where they've done the majority of their over 80s, letters are going out to the over 70s and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable," he said.
He said the 24-hour vaccine offering would begin to be piloted in London by the end of the month.
More stories
- UK vaccinating 140 people a minute: govt
- Trump admin slams China's Huawei
- Brazil approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines
- Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021
- Navalny lands in Moscow
- 3 die as Cargo ship sinks near Turkey
- Indonesia quake death toll at 78
- Navalny boards plane in Germany to fly to Russia
Recent Stories
- UK is vaccinating 140 people per minute on average, minister says
- Samsung chief will return to prison for bribery
- Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin
- ‘I answered the call of my president’: Rioters say Trump urged them on
- Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others
- ‘There is no safe area’: in Kabul, fear has taken over
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- Man, wife die in Dhaka road crash
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- Globe Biotech applies for approval to run clinical trial of COVID vaccine
- US Vice president-elect Harris set to resign Senate seat on Monday
- Russia detains Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, faces clash with Western nations
- Bangladesh rolls out Tk 27bn in new stimulus for small businesses