Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2021 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 05:34 PM BdST
Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and Taliban representatives have been holding peace talks in Qatar.
The two judges, who have not yet been named, were killed and their driver wounded, in an attack at around 8:30 am, police said, adding the case was being investigated by security forces.
A spokesman for the Taliban said its fighters were not involved.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning attacks on civilians by the Taliban and other militant groups.
Ghani said “terror, horror and crime” was not a solution to Afghanistan’s problem and beseeched the Taliban to accept “a permanent ceasefire”.
Government officials, journalists, and activists have been targeted in recent months, stoking fear particularly in the capital Kabul.
The Taliban has denied involvement in some of the attacks, but has said its fighters would continue to “eliminate” important government figures, though not journalists or civil society members.
Rising violence has complicated US-brokered peace talks taking place in Doha as Washington withdraws troops.
Sources on both sides say negotiations are only likely to make substantive progress once US President-elect Joe Biden takes office and makes his Afghan policy known.
The number of US troops in Afghanistan has been reduced to 2,500, the lowest level of American forces there since 2001, according to the Pentagon on Friday.
- Biden picks veteran diplomats for top State posts
- Brazil tops 1,000 virus deaths for fifth day
- Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity: France
- Before Capitol riot, calls for cash, talk of revolution
- New warnings of violence as US tightens security
- Capitol rioters meant to ‘assassinate' officials
- Japan's suicides jump 16pc in COVID-19 2nd wave: study
- Trump directs govt to reduce procurement from China
- Brazil reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 deaths for fifth day in a row
- In Tokyo's lockdown, some drink on even after authorities call time
- France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity, urgent to revive 2015 deal
- Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- Reeling again from COVID-19, Amazonas gets respirators, oxygen from Brazil Air Force and Venezuela
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- A farewell to the Trump aesthetic
- No private firm will be allowed to give COVID shots before government: health secretary
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- How British scientists found the more infectious coronavirus variant
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Another woman allegedly stripped naked and tortured in Noakhali
- Should Bangladesh worry about the side effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?