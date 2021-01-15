US troops in Afghanistan now down to 2,500, lowest since 2001: Pentagon
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2021 11:11 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2021 11:11 PM BdST
The number of US troops in Afghanistan has been reduced to 2,500, the lowest level of American forces there since 2001, the Pentagon said on Friday.
In November, President Donald Trump’s administration said it would sharply cut the number of US forces in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January, stopping short of a threatened full withdrawal from America’s longest war after fierce opposition from allies at home and abroad.
“Moving forward, while the Department continues with planning capable of further reducing US troop levels to zero by May of 2021, any such future drawdowns remain conditions-based,” acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement on reaching 2,500 troops.
On Monday, Reuters reported the US military had not halted an American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, despite a new law prohibiting further reductions without the Pentagon sending Congress an assessment of the risks.
A Pentagon spokesman, Army Major Rob Lodewick, on Friday said Trump had signed a waiver allowing for the troop reduction, though it appears to have happened when the move was already complete.
“Convention dictates that reducing troop levels, associated equipment and adjusting associated force protection requirements across a country-wide combat zone is not something that can be paused overnight without increasing risk to the force and core mission goals,” Lodewick said.
US forces invaded the country after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States by the Islamist al Qaeda group based in Afghanistan. At its peak in 2011, the United States had more than 100,000 troops there.
President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office next Wednesday, has given few clues on what his plans are for Afghanistan. However, one option could be to leave a small counterterrorism force in the country, where its former Taliban rulers, al Qaeda and the Islamic State militant group still have a presence.
- Dutch govt resigns over childcare subsidies scandal
- 35 killed in Indonesia quake
- Trump administration takes final swipes at China
- Biden's rescue package offers bridge for hard-hit economy
- Asia shares stumble on recovery fears
- Nepal approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- Farmers, Indian govt to hold new talks
- Migrants still stranded in Bosnia as freezing cold sets in
- Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal
- Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
- Nepal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- Eyes on Pelosi as Trump impeachment trial timing up in the air
- Asia shares turn lower as recovery concerns resurface
- India's protesting farmers, government to hold new round of talk
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Robi gains 601% in 15 days as investors run wild
- Beximco gets recognition as ‘Client of the Year’ from Janata Bank
- Bangladesh apparel exports were taking huge COVID hit. Second wave in US, Europe has made things worse
- PPE, mask, drugs make 2020 a ‘successful’ year for Beximco
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- Indonesia quake kills at least 42, injures hundreds
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Jan 30 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 13 new virus deaths, lowest in 8 months
- PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute