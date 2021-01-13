US House urges Pence to start process of removing Trump from office
Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2021 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 02:42 PM BdST
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to urge Vice President Mike Pence to start the US Constitution's 25th Amendment process of removing President Donald Trump from office, although the vice president already has said he will not do so.
To invoke the 25th Amendment, Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet would need to declare that Trump is unable to perform his duties. Pence rejected that course of action earlier Tuesday. The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump on charges that he incited an insurrection against the US government.
