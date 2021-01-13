Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington for Biden inauguration
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jan 2021 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 12:45 AM BdST
President Donald Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through Jan. 24, the White House said, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.
More stories
- 3rd US lawmaker contracts COVID-19 after Capitol siege
- Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington
- Impeachment moves causing anger: Trump
- Trump dropped by Deutsche Bank
- Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed plane
- China plans further Hong Kong crackdown
- Fire kills eight in Russian apartment block
- US lawmaker contracts COVID after Capitol siege
Recent Stories
- Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington for Biden inauguration
- Third US lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege
- Trump says impeachment moves causing anger, but "I want no violence"
- Fire kills eight in Russian apartment block
- Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane: official
- China plans further Hong Kong crackdown after mass arrest
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh government institute BRICM develops nasal spray to kill coronavirus
- Senior Bangladesh citizens to get half of first 5m vaccine shots
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- COVID vaccine will arrive in Bangladesh by Jan 25: official
- Malaysia declares emergency to curb virus, shoring up government
- 'Please help us': Migrants, exposed to freezing Bosnia winter, await chance to reach EU
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- Three dead as bridge collapses in Rangamati