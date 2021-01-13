Home > World

Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington for Biden inauguration

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jan 2021 12:45 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 12:45 AM BdST

President Donald Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through Jan. 24, the White House said, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories