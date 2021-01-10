Florida man photographed carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested by federal marshal
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2021 01:45 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 01:45 AM BdST
A Florida man photographed carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records.
Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said.
Johnson, 36, was quickly identified on social media and was identified by the Bradenton Herald as being from Parrish, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of Tampa.
Five people died in the riot on Wednesday, including a Capitol hill police officer.
