COVID 19: UK has vaccinated around 2 million people
Published: 10 Jan 2021 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 04:40 PM BdST
Britain has now given around 2 million people a COVID-19 vaccination, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday ahead of a ramp-up in the roll-out of the shots on Monday.
"Over the last week we've vaccinated more people than in the entirety of December, so we're accelerating the roll-out," he told BBC TV.
Asked how many people had been vaccinated, Hancock said: "It's around the 2 million mark, but we're going to publish the exact figures tomorrow and then henceforth on a daily basis."
