Indonesian navy: location of missing plane has been found

Published: 09 Jan 2021 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2021 09:16 PM BdST

The Indonesian Navy has determined the coordinates of a Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing after taking off from the capital Jakarta and ships have been deployed to the location, Navy official Abdul Rasyid said.
"The coordinates have been found and have been given to all Navy vessels in the area," he told reporters.

