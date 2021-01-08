Woman shot inside US Capitol identified as Air Force veteran

Babbitt, 35, had been assigned to security units that police Air Force bases, according to military publications. A 2014 article said she had deployed seven times in eight years and achieved the rank of senior airman.

Chief Steven A. Sund of the Capitol Police said the attack on the Capitol “was unlike any I have experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement,” and he defended the actions of the officers as “heroic,” despite widespread criticism over how easily they were overrun by the mob of Trump supporters.

Pro-Trump protesters storm the US Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, at the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, US January 6, 2021. Reuters

Sund said an officer had shot Babbitt as the people who had overrun the Capitol “were forcing their way” to a part of the building where members of Congress were sheltering. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, the local police in Washington, had said Wednesday that the officer who shot Babbitt was a plainclothes Capitol Police officer.

In a pair of videos that appeared to capture the shooting, a woman who has a Make America Great Again flag draped around her can be seen stepping up to a ledge next to a door to the Speaker’s Lobby, a long hallway with portraits of former speakers of the House. As soon as she steps up to the ledge next to the door, a loud bang can be heard, and she falls to the ground. As people call for help, she begins to bleed around her mouth and neck.

Sund said his agency had placed the officer who shot Babbitt on administrative leave and that the officer’s police powers had been suspended. He did not identify the officer.

