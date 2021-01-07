USTR slams India, Italy, Turkey on digital taxes but holds off on tariffs
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jan 2021 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2021 11:40 AM BdST
Digital services taxes adopted by India, Italy and Turkey discriminate against US companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles, the US Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday, paving the way for potential retaliatory tariffs.
USTR, releasing the findings of its "Section 301" investigations into the digital taxes, said it was not taking specific actions at this time, but "will continue to evaluate all available options."
The probes are among several still open USTR Section 301 investigations that could lead to tariffs before President Donald Trump leaves office or early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Among these is a more advanced probe into France's digital services tax.
USTR had set a Jan 6 deadline for implementing 25% tariffs on French cosmetics, handbags and other imports valued at around $1.3 billion annually in retaliation against the French digital taxes.
But it was unclear late on Wednesday whether collections of those duties would begin as scheduled. Spokesmen for USTR and Customs and Border Protection, the agency responsible for tariff collections, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
USTR has concluded the digital taxes imposed by France, India, Italy and Turkey discriminate against big US tech firms, such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon.com
In the latest report, it also said the Indian, Italian and Turkish taxes were "unreasonable" because they are "inconsistent with principles of international taxation, including due to its application to revenue rather than income, extraterritorial application, and failure to provide tax certainty."
- Four die in US Capitol mayhem
- A fear ‘we’d have to fight’ to get out
- Australia urges China to give access to WHO virus experts
- USTR slams India on digital taxes
- Gunshots as rioters breach US Capitol
- Woman shot at US Capitol has died
- World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol
- Chaos engulfs US Capitol
- World stunned by Trump supporters storming US Capitol, attempts to overturn election
- Woman shot at US Capitol has died: police
- Business groups condemn violence on Capitol Hill: ‘This is sedition’
- Protesters breach barricades; Republicans object to accepting Biden’s victory
- American lawyer arrested by HK police in national security crackdown
- Myanmar police arrest nearly 100 Rohingya in raid on house
Most Read
- Globe Biotech set to produce experimental COVID vaccine for clinical trial
- Hasina orders investigation into project left unfinished after nine years
- Pence, lawmakers evacuated as protesters storm the Capitol, halting Congress’ counting of electoral votes
- Woman shot at US Capitol has died: police
- Fair Technology to produce Hyundai cars in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 978 virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Treat migrant workers with dignity, says Hasina
- No breakthrough in government efforts to send back Rohingya: minister
- Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
- Democrat Warnock wins in Georgia, second runoff and US Senate control undecided