UK PM Johnson announces new national lockdown in England
Published: 05 Jan 2021 02:34 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 02:34 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national COVID-19 lockdown in England on Monday, instructing people to stay at home to contain a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.
"We must therefore go into a national lockdown, which is tough enough to contain this variant," Johnson said in a televised address.
"That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home."
