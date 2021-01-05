Denmark imposes new restrictions over fears of coronavirus variant
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2021 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 10:26 PM BdST
Denmark imposed new lockdown measures on Tuesday aimed at curbing the rapid spread of a new coronavirus variant that is believed to be more transmissible, the country's prime minister said.
Danish health authorities said they expected the new virus variant, first detected in Britain, to be the dominant one in Denmark by mid-February.
"The mutation is already so widespread that it cannot be stopped." Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference. "But we can delay it and drag out the time so we can vaccinate more people."
The Nordic country saw a drastic rise in new coronavirus cases and hospitalisations last month, pushing hospitals to the brink of their capacity, although numbers have stabilised over the past week.
The new restrictions include lowering the limit on public gatherings to five from an earlier 10 people, while a two-metre distancing rule will be introduced in public areas, including shops.
The move follows a hard lockdown in December that included closing bars, restaurants and other non-essential shops.
The country's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, has developed a new PCR-test, which can detect the new variant, allowing authorities to monitor the virus more closely.
Denmark registered 1,992 new cases and 31 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, while the reproduction rate - which represents the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to - fell to 1, from 1.2 a week ago.
Health authorities said 51,500 people had been vaccinated as of Tuesday, or 0.9 percent of the population, while vaccinations at the country's around 900 nursing homes would be concluded this week, one week sooner than planned.
- Saudi to reopen borders with Qatar
- S Arabia opens summit with call to counter Iran threat
- Saudi and Qatari leaders hug before summit
- Denmark imposes new restrictions
- Most US COVID-19 vaccines go unused
- Italy imposes post-holiday virus curbs
- Assange 'free to return home' once legal challenges over
- Man with extremist views is sought in bomb hoax
Most Read
- Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
- Exports of COVID vaccines are permitted to all countries: Serum CEO
- Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe is taking ‘exclusion’ professionally
- England goes into new lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages
- Brazil scrambles for India-made vaccines to jumpstart inoculations
- Most US COVID-19 vaccines go idle as New York, Florida move to penalise hospitals
- No G2G agreement over Oxford vaccine: Beximco Pharma MD
- Bangladesh’s COVID war chest gets bigger as it pumps Tk 42bn for vaccines
- HC slaps travel ban on 25 people in PK Halder case
- Bangladesh approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use