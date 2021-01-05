Al Qaeda branch claims responsibility for killing two French soldiers in Mali
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jan 2021 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 10:57 AM BdST
Al Qaeda's branch in North Africa has claimed responsibility for killing two French soldiers who died when their armoured vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in eastern Mali, Site Intelligence Group reported on Monday.
The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering mission in the eastern region of Menaka when the blast occurred.
The group, known as Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin or JNIM, condemned the "indiscriminate" killing of 100 civilians in western Niger over the weekend, SITE Intel said.
