US will appeal against UK judge decision to refuse Assange extradition
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2021 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 06:58 PM BdST
US prosecutors have indicated they will appeal against a British judge's ruling on Monday to bar the extradition of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, his lawyer said.
Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said he would apply for bail for Assange on Wednesday, pending that appeal.
