UK PM Johnson says he will carry on as British leader after Brexit
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2021 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 10:02 PM BdST
Britain’s Boris Johnson said on Sunday he intended to carry on as prime minister after Brexit.
Asked in a BBC interview if he intended to continue in the role, Johnson said: “Yes.”
