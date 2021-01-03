Home > World

UK PM Johnson says he will carry on as British leader after Brexit

  Reuters

Published: 03 Jan 2021

Britain’s Boris Johnson said on Sunday he intended to carry on as prime minister after Brexit.

Asked in a BBC interview if he intended to continue in the role, Johnson said: “Yes.”

