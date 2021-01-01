US reaches 20 million COVID-19 cases

Half of those 20 million cases have been recorded just since Nov 8, a reflection of how widespread and devastating the recent surge has been. And earlier this week, Colorado identified the first known case in the United States of a new variant of the virus that is believed to be much more contagious, and which threatens to overwhelm an already burdened health care system.

The United States now accounts for nearly a quarter of the more than 83 million coronavirus cases reported in the world, and nearly a fifth of the death toll. The country has recorded more than 340,000 coronavirus deaths. Reporting of deaths has been uneven in recent days because of the holidays, but the week from Dec 15 to Dec 22 was the worst week for coronavirus deaths in the United States over the course of the pandemic, with 18,971 new deaths recorded.

California has become the new epicentre of the pandemic in the United States, with the huge numbers of new cases reported there in recent days offsetting declines elsewhere, including in the Great Lakes, Great Plains and Mountain West states, where the surge began. Hospitals are stretched to the breaking point in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.

The federal government is beginning to distribute two vaccines that clinical trials have shown to be highly effective in preventing COVID-19. But while the vaccines’ development in record time represents a scientific triumph, the rollout so far is proving to be yet another government failure.

It has proceeded at a snail’s pace, with progress falling far behind what the administration had promised. Earlier in December, federal officials said their goal was for 20 million people to receive their first dose by the end of this year. But, while more than 14 million vaccine doses have been distributed, a mere 2.7 million have actually been administered, according to a Centres for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard.

© 2020 New York Times News Service