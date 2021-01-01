Pope Francis strips powerful Vatican office of its financial assets
>> Elisabetta Povoledo, The New York Times
Published: 01 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2021 04:51 PM BdST
Pope Francis has stripped the Vatican’s most powerful office of its significant financial assets, the Vatican said Monday, after dubious investments squandered millions of euros in church donations, sparking an embarrassing scandal and prompting an ongoing corruption investigation.
A new law enacted by the pope orders the secretariat of state, the diplomatic and administrative arm of the Holy See, to transfer all its financial holdings and real estate assets to another office, the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, which administers the Vatican’s finances, by Feb 4.
The changes, included in a law made public Monday, follow a Vatican investigation into the mismanagement of funds at the secretariat of state.
One of the most prominent investments made by the secretariat of state involved the purchase of a London property that was bought in part with money donated by the faithful.
In October 2019, Vatican prosecutors ordered a raid on the offices of the Vatican’s banking regulator as part of an investigation into the purchase. The investigation led to the resignation of the Vatican’s chief of security, the removal of several Vatican employees and officials, and the arrest of an Italian banker involved in the transaction.
No one has been charged in the case, however, and the banker has been released.
The changes announced Monday are also in line with Francis’ agenda to reform the Vatican’s administration, a task that has proved to be a considerable challenge in the nearly eight years since Francis became pope, in part because of pushback from bureaucrats.
A preamble to the law said the decision to revoke the secretariat’s funding was taken to ensure “better organisation of the administration, controls and supervision of the economic and financial activities of the Holy See,” more “transparent and efficient management” and a “clear separation of responsibilities and functions.” It noted that other departments already handle financial and economic matters.
The law also calls for the creation of a new fund for donations to the pope that had previously been managed by the secretariat of state, to ensure “greater control and better visibility,” the Vatican’s statement said. The Vatican’s economy ministry will oversee spending.
