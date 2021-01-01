Ontario finance minister resigns amid outrage over Caribbean holiday
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2021 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2021 07:15 PM BdST
Ontario’s Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned on Thursday after public outrage over a Caribbean vacation he took earlier this month in violation of his own government’s coronavirus travel warnings.
Phillips, a member of the ruling Progressive Conservative Party in the Canadian province, admitted this week that he travelled to the French island of St. Barts on Dec. 13, after the legislative session ended.
Federal and provincial leaders across Canada have urged the public to avoid non-essential travel because of the pandemic.
“Today, following my conversation with Rod Phillips, I have accepted his resignation as Ontario’s Minister of Finance,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.
“At a time when the people of Ontario have sacrificed so much, today’s resignation is a demonstration that our government takes seriously our obligation to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”
Ford said he has asked Peter Bethlenfalvy to step into the finance minister’s role and deliver the government’s 2021 budget in addition to his current role as president of the province’s Treasury Board.
Phillips served as Ontario’s minister of the environment before becoming finance minister as part of a 2019 cabinet reshuffle. He returned to Canada on Thursday and apologized for his actions.
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021
- US reaches 20m virus cases
- US pharmacist held for sabotaging vaccine doses
- Crowds fill streets in Wuhan, celebrate New Year
- Australia tweaks anthem to recognise Indigenous history
- A divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
- Trump reflects on 2020, Biden looks ahead
- 2020 slinks away into history
Most Read
- British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship
- Louis Kahn-designed dorms in India may be razed
- India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine, country's first
- Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Leaving the deadly pandemic year behind, Bangladesh rides into 2021 on vaccine hopes
- Wisconsin pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021
- 2020: The year of the pandemic through the lens
- Spread of new virus mutation paints ‘grim’ picture for response
- Police formally charge 29 in court over deadly Narayanganj mosque blast