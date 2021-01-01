Iran commander vows 'resistance' a year after Soleimani killing
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jan 2021 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2021 07:57 PM BdST
The US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani will not deter Iranian resistance, a senior commander said on Friday as tensions mounted in the build-up to the first anniversary of the drone strike.
The United States killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on US forces in the region.
Days after the US drone strike, Iran retaliated with a rocket attack on an Iraqi air base where US forces were stationed, and Iranian forces on high alert mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger airliner taking off from Tehran.
Esmail Ghaani who succeeded Soleimani as head the elite Quds force, said on Friday Iran was still ready to respond.
“From inside your own house, there may emerge someone who will retaliate for your crime,” he said at a televised event to mark the anniversary at Tehran University.
“American mischief will not deter the Quds force from carrying on its resistance path,” he added.
Two US B-52 bombers flew over the Middle East on Wednesday in what US officials said was a message of deterrence to Iran ahead of the first anniversary.
On Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to fabricate a pretext to attack Iran, and said Tehran would defend itself forcefully.
Representatives of Iran’s regional allies and movements in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Gaza also spoke at Friday’s anniversary event.
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021
- N Korea's Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers' tomb
- US reaches 20m virus cases
- US pharmacist held for sabotaging vaccine doses
- Pope strips Vatican office of financial assets
- Crowds fill streets in Wuhan, celebrate New Year
- Australia tweaks anthem to recognise Indigenous history
- A divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown
Most Read
- British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship
- Louis Kahn-designed dorms in India may be razed
- India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID vaccine, country's first
- Bangladesh logs 990 new virus cases, 17 deaths in a day
- Leaving the deadly pandemic year behind, Bangladesh rides into 2021 on vaccine hopes
- Wisconsin pharmacist arrested on charges of sabotaging COVID vaccine doses
- Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021
- 2020: The year of the pandemic through the lens
- Spread of new virus mutation paints ‘grim’ picture for response
- Police formally charge 29 in court over deadly Narayanganj mosque blast