Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021
Published: 01 Jan 2021 10:24 AM BdST
Updated: 01 Jan 2021 10:29 AM BdST
Fireworks soared into the sky above the Sydney Opera House, but the harbour below was a deserted ghost town, a fittingly creepy send-off for a year that will not be missed. No light show illuminated Beijing from the top of the TV tower. St Peter's in Rome was almost empty for vespers. London's Trafalgar Square, Moscow's Red Square, Madrid's Puerta del Sol and New York's Times Square were all barricaded off. Good riddance, 2020. Hello, 2021.
People attend New Year celebrations in Pyongyang in this photo supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Jan 1, 2021. REUTERS
A light show is seen over Tower Bridge in the new year amid the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Jan 1, 2021. REUTERS
Artists watch as after firework explode over Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate to usher in the new year during a concert 'Willkommen 2021' (Welcome 2021) amid coronavirus restrictions in Berlin, Germany, Jan 1, 2021. REUTERS
Fireworks explode behind the towers of the Kremlin during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow on Jan 1, 2021. REUTERS
A couple embrace during New Year's day celebrations in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan 1, 2021. REUTERS
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during downsized New Year's Eve celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Australia, Jan 1, 2021. REUTERS
People take a selfie at a restaurant overlooking Sao Paulo on New Year's Eve, Dec 31, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times
An empty, barricaded Times Square on New Year's Eve in Manhattan, Dec 31, 2020. The New York Times
A New Year's Eve memorial to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic held on the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec 31, 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa has re-instated stricter COVID-19 protocols as South Africa passed 1 million residents infected. The New York Times
A couple kiss early Jan 1, 2021, in Sydney, following New Year's Eve fireworks. The area around the Opera House, usually packed with revellers, was nearly empty this year due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times
Homeless people play samba music to celebrate the last day of the year in Sao Paulo on Dec 31, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times
A family waits for New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney, Dec 31, 2020. The New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney have been heavily restricted this year with most of the public asked to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times