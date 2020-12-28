US embassy urges China to release 12 Hong Kong fugitives
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2020 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 11:51 AM BdST
The US embassy in China has called upon Chinese authorities to immediately release 12 fugitives from Hong Kong and permit them to depart the country on Monday, according to a statement released on Monday.
"Their so-called 'crime' was to flee tyranny. Communist China will stop at nothing to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere," the statement said.
Ten of the twelve Hong Kongers, who were detained in Chinese waters while fleeing to Taiwan, will go on trial at the Yantian District People's Court in Shenzhen on Monday afternoon.
More stories
- Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition
- Opium trade takes a deadly toll in Afghanistan
- Turkish economy puts Erdogan to the test
- Trump signs pandemic aid bill under pressure
- Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic
- Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID in Rome
- Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine: Kremlin
- Brazil sees 307 COVID deaths, Bolsonaro not worried
Most Read
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubotara’
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices
- 2020: Bangladesh moves full speed ahead with mega projects after pandemic setback
- Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
- Bangladesh hopes to get 55m coronavirus vaccine doses in first half of 2021
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- Holidays in a pandemic? Here’s what happened in 1918
- Popular actor Abdul Kader passes away