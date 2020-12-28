EU ambassadors approve provisional application of Brexit trade deal
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2020 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2020 10:57 PM BdST
Ambassadors of European Union governments in Brussels approved on Monday the provisional application from Jan 1, 2021 of the EU-Britain trade deal struck last week.
“EU Ambassadors have unanimously approved the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement as of January 1, 2021,” the spokesman for the German EU Presidency Sebastian Fischer said on Twitter.
The deal, which ended nine months of negotiations, will now be approved by all 27 EU governments in writing by 1400 GMT on Tuesday, Fischer said.
More stories
- Britain urges business to prepare for end of Brexit transition
- S Africa virus cases top 1m
- China rejects US calls to free HK fugitives
- US bolsters support for Taiwan-Tibet
- Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman
- S Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts
- US urges China to release Hong Kong fugitives
- Malaysia to charge second glove maker over worker accommodation
Most Read
- Bangladesh imposes mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
- Mahbub-e-Khoda of Dewanbag, a spiritual leader, dies at 71
- Bangladesh film directors distance themselves from peer Anonno after arrest
- 2020: Bangladesh moves full speed ahead with mega projects after pandemic setback
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- Chest physician AKM Shamsul Huq dies at 85
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- Good communication system will drive Bangladesh forward: Hasina
- Bangladesh slashes import duty on rice to control prices
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubotara’