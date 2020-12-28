China rejects US call to release Hong Kong fugitives

A spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Monday that the "so-called crime" of these fugitives was to "flee tyranny" and that China will "stop at nothing" to prevent its people from seeking freedom elsewhere.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing that the US remarks "disregard facts".

Zhao also said that China is firmly opposed to these remarks and urged the United States to stop interfering with China's domestic affairs.