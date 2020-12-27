Putin decides to receive coronavirus vaccine: Kremlin
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Dec 2020 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Dec 2020 09:44 PM BdST
Russia’s president Vladimir Putin will receive the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a Russian state TV channel on Sunday.
“He said he will be vaccinated, he made this decision and was waiting until all formalities are completed,” the spokesman was quoted as saying to Rossiya 1 TV Channel on its website.
Russia launched a voluntary vaccination programme with the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine earlier in December, starting with the most vulnerable groups in Moscow.
People over the age of 60 may begin to apply for shots on Monday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his website on Sunday, the day after the Russian health ministry said the vaccine was approved for use by elderly people after a separate trial.
68-year-old Putin said earlier that the Russian vaccine was effective and safe and he saw no reason not to be vaccinated addeing that he was waiting until it became available.
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, Putin has mainly worked remotely, held meetings via videolink and limited travel.
He said in August that one of his daughters had taken part in the clinical trial of the vaccine and felt well afterwards.
- Europe rolls out vaccines to see off pandemic
- Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID in Rome
- Brazil sees 307 COVID deaths, Bolsonaro not worried
- Sweden confirms first case of variant coronavirus
- Americans to lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill
- 7 killed as fire hits Egyptian hospital
- How Britain got a Brexit trade deal done
- Brexit deal done, Britain now scrambles to see if it can work
Most Read
- Dancer, actress Zinnat Barkatullah moved to intensive care in ‘critical condition’
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman's new Dash 8-400 aircraft ‘Dhrubatara’
- Popular actor Abdul Kader passes away
- Cold snap set to continue in northern Bangladesh
- A ‘great cultural depression’ looms for legions of unemployed performers
- Bangladesh permits 21 more private labs to test outbound passengers for virus
- 2020: A year of pandemic shocks and scandals in Bangladesh’s health sector
- Major shuffle in the top brass of Bangladesh Army
- 2020: Pandemic lays bare pain and struggle of migrant workers
- Bangladesh hopes to get 55m coronavirus vaccine doses in first half of 2021