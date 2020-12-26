Why 530 frozen bodies sit in a Brooklyn warehouse

New York City officials believe this little-known site will help them avoid a repeat of one of the most shocking tragedies of COVID-19’s first wave: the crush of bodies that overwhelmed the city’s capacity for dealing with the dead.

The warehouses at the pier held about 570 bodies earlier this month, most of which have been there, frozen, for months, with room for hundreds more.

As the virus surges across the country, states and cities have been ordering or using refrigerated trailers for excess morgue capacity after watching New York’s example in the spring. In Texas, 10 trailers were delivered to El Paso in early November. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently that the state had 60 refrigerated trailers standing by as makeshift morgues.

But no other city yet appears to have had a death surge so severe that bodies have had to be held for months on end.

New York City experienced a harrowing wave of fatalities as it became the global epicenter of the virus in the spring, with 17,507 confirmed virus deaths between March 14 and June 18. At the peak of the pandemic in early April, about 800 people died in a single day.

More than 135 refrigerated trailers were deployed to the streets around hospitals, in what became one of the most enduring images of the city’s crisis. But that was not enough. Shelves were placed in the trailers, doubling their capacity, as funeral directors ran out of storage room. Cemeteries and crematories could not handle the load.

One Brooklyn hospital resorted to using a forklift to lift shrouded bodies into its morgue trailer, and a funeral home was caught storing dozens of decomposing bodies in two U-Haul trucks and its visitation rooms.

In an effort to ease the backlog, the medical examiner’s office buried dozens of unclaimed bodies in early April at Hart Island, its potter’s field. But a few weeks later, it pivoted by transforming the huge waterfront warehouse in South Brooklyn into a long-term freezer storage facility for the dead — allowing overwhelmed families to hold off on retrieving bodies for months before a Hart Island burial would be considered.

“What they came up with, these freezer containers for long-term storage, I think is going to be the new expectation,” said John Fudenberg, executive director of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners and the former coroner of Las Vegas. “They did it, they proved that it works, and I think it will be the wave of the future because it’s a lot more socially acceptable and more sensitive than temporary burial.”

How to find somewhere safe to store hundreds of bodies for long stretches was one of the hardest lessons in the first wave of the crisis — one that hospitals, funeral directors and the city medical examiner’s office are reviewing as the second wave of COVID-19 grows in New York.

Last week, officials said that public hospitals in the city had canceled elective surgeries in order to save space for the growing numbers of COVID patients. COVID-19 deaths in the city are averaging about 35 per day, up from an average of fewer than 10 per day in early November.

For now, a repeat as severe as the spring appears unlikely, given improvements in care and the arrival of the vaccine, the medical examiner and hospital officials said recently. Hospitals are reporting that their internal morgues, which tend to hold an average of 15 bodies, were about 25% full in mid-December, according to the Greater New York Hospital Association, which tracks that data. Funeral directors are not yet reporting backlogs.

“In planning, we are always ready for the worst-case scenario, and I feel confident that we are ready for that,” said Dr. Barbara Sampson, the city’s chief medical examiner. “But my expectation is that we will not be in the kind of place that we were in the spring. I hope that with all my heart.”

Still, normally about 150 people a day die per day in the city, so adding even an extra 100 deaths a day as a result of COVID-19 is likely to stress the system, several funeral directors said.

“There’s just a real sense of dread, this kind of pall hanging over us,” said Patrick Kearns, who operates three funeral homes in Queens and one on Long Island and retained his own refrigerated trailer after the first wave, just in case. “We have spent a lot of time getting supplies and setting up facilities. The position we are in now is kind of anticipation.”

Over the last few months, the city has required each hospital to redraw its fatality management plans, designating surge staff for morgues, parking spots for multiple 53-foot trailers and teams to handle paperwork and counsel families. Some hospitals have prebuilt ramps to access the trailers, 100 of which now wait in depots. The medical examiner has distributed thousands of heavy-duty body bags.

But the facility that will most make the difference in the event of mass casualties, Sampson and others said, is the marine terminal, a city-owned concrete expanse at the end of 39th Street in Sunset Park.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sifted rubble for human remains at the pier’s warehouses. This time, the medical examiner, with assistance from the federal government, reopened the site April 14 as a temporary disaster morgue for hospital deaths, days after announcing it would stop temporary burials of unclaimed bodies on Hart Island.

Video captured by drones of mass graves being dug on the island in early April had shocked the city. Families, terrified of that fate, implored hospitals to keep bodies longer, increasing the crush there, hospital officials said.

On April 28, the city opened the long-term freezer storage facility at the Brooklyn pier, which can hold at least 1,500 bodies. (The city declined to provide a precise capacity).

“That was a real game changer,” said Jenna Mandel-Ricci, co-author of a Greater New York Hospital Association report on fatality management that documented lessons learned in the crisis. “I hope that we don’t need it, but knowing that it’s there and knowing that it’s part of the framework that has been built is incredibly comforting.”

At the peak of the crisis, federal disaster workers and the New York National Guard helped to process and store thousands of bodies at Disaster Morgue 4, as the marine terminal was named. By the end of May, the pier held a total of 2,137 bodies — 1,468 in long-term storage and 669 in refrigerated trailers, the medical examiner’s office said.

As of Dec. 4, the city’s facility at the marine terminal still held 529 bodies in long-term storage and 40 in refrigerated trailers. (The Wall Street Journal first reported that bodies were still being held at the facility.)

The city has not set a time limit on how long a body can remain there, as long as there are discussions underway with the family for a final resting place. The service is free, Sampson said.

She said that those held in long-term storage there in December were a mixture of COVID-19 and non-COVID fatalities, which have continued to arrive at the terminal since May. The site, she said, is alleviating the strain on her office’s regular morgues, which can hold 900 bodies, and also provides a central place for funeral directors to retrieve remains.

Burials at Hart Island have not stopped, however. This year, 2,225 adults have been buried in the city cemetery there, the most in decades, according to the city's Department of Correction. Now burials there take place either at family request or because the bodies remained unidentified or unclaimed after an investigation of roughly two months, the medical examiner said.

Officials have made adjustments based on what they learned in the spring. During the first wave, shelves were placed inside the trailers at hospitals to double their storage capacity. But they were unstable and at risk of collapsing if the trailers were moved. So the city sent strike teams of National Guard and medical examiner staff to hospitals to collect more than 2,000 bodies and bring them to the pier.

This time, the medical examiner has told hospitals not to install shelves so trailers can be towed full to the pier, increasing efficiency and decreasing the possibility that the city could lose track of a body.

“After what we have all been through, with losing jobs and losing loved ones, the only thing that could make all of this worse is if the OCME or the funeral director has the wrong decedent,” Sampson said. “I will not allow that to happen.”

