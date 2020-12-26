Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Dec 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Dec 2020 03:04 PM BdST
The total number of cases of coronavirus infections in Russia crossed the 3 million mark for the first time on Saturday after officials recorded 29,258 new cases in the preceding 24 hours and 567 deaths.
This brought the total number of cases of coronavirus in Russia since the start of the pandemic to 3,021,964, according to official data.
