‘Intentional’ explosion in Downtown Nashville damages buildings, officials say
Derrick Bryson Taylor, The New York Times
Published: 25 Dec 2020 10:08 PM BdST Updated: 25 Dec 2020 10:08 PM BdST
An explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Christmas morning that authorities said they believe was an “intentional” act sent smoke rising high above the buildings, authorities said.
Officials said at a news conference that three people were injured and taken to hospitals. So far, there are no fatalities, they said.
An explosion “linked to a vehicle” occurred at 6:30 a.m. outside 166 Second Ave. N. in downtown Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said on Twitter.
“There is an incident involving an explosion,” Kendra Loney, public information officer for the Nashville Fire Department, said in an email. “This is an active scene. Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department are on the scene.”
Images on Twitter showed a scene of smoke and streets lined with debris, including shattered glass and felled trees. Some images showed what appeared to be vehicles on fire.
WeGo Public Transit, the city’s bus system that serves the greater Nashville area, said service was not disrupted but buses were helping authorities to clear the area and get individuals out of the cold.
Freddie O’Connell, a Nashville council member for the area affected by the explosion, said by email that a lot of people had lost their homes.
“2020 already had plenty of devastation,” O’Connell said. “It’s hard to wake up on Christmas morning and see more of it in my hometown.”
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that it was joining the investigation. The FBI is also involved, authorities said.
