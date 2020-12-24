At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Dec 2020 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 05:57 PM BdST
At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.
The coastguard rescued five people and was searching for about 20 others who were still unaccounted for, the official told Reuters.
The coastline near the Tunisian port city of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and searching for a better life in Europe.
"The boat sank about six miles from the coast of Sfax. Twenty bodies were recovered, five others were rescued, and all are from sub-Saharan Africa," the security official, Ali Ayari, said.
Around 45 people were on the boat when it sank, he added.
More stories
- Brexit deal marathon heads to the finish line
- A COVID Christmas comes to Bethlehem
- Trump pardons Manafort, Stone and Kushner
- Iranian cyber actors threatened election officials: US
- Gunmen kill more than 100 in attack in Ethiopia
- Truckers stuck at British ports scuffle with police
- Johnson mulls stricter lockdown
- 3 police officers Killed in France
Most Read
- MA Hashem, chairman of Partex Group, dies from COVID-19 aged 78
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- Down with COVID-19, Partex Group Chairman Hashem in ‘critical condition’
- Ankara wants to sell arms to Dhaka: Turkish minister during Bangladesh visit
- Robi Axiata surges 50% on market debut
- Bangabandhu International University does not exist, UGC warns
- Bangladesh plans to give economy another dose of coronavirus stimulus in winter
- Bangladesh tightens quarantine rules for travellers from UK
- Millions of US vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt
- Police took their son away. Then the merchants of hope showed up