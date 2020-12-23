3 police officers in France are Killed after responding to domestic abuse reports
>> Aurelien Breeden, The New York Times
Published: 23 Dec 2020 10:49 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2020 11:15 PM BdST
A gunman killed three police officers who were responding early Wednesday to reports of a domestic violence episode in central France, authorities said, a rare outburst of deadly violence against French security forces. The gunman was later found dead.
The officers had been called to the scene in an isolated hamlet near St-Just, a small village in the Puy-de-Dôme region of France, about 50 miles southeast of Clermont-Ferrand, to help a woman who had sought refuge on the roof after being beaten by her partner, according to the French Interior Ministry.
The deaths of the officers and the plight of the woman, whose physical condition was not publicly known, received widespread attention in France, where concern has been growing in recent years over the scourge of domestic violence.
The man shot at the officers when they arrived, killing one officer, identified by the ministry as Arno Mavel, 21, and wounding a second in the thigh. The man then fired at two more officers as they approached the house. Both of them, identified by the ministry as Cyrille Morel, 45, and Rémi Dupuis, 37, were killed.
The attack prompted swift condemnation. “To protect us, our forces risk their lives,” President Emmanuel Macron said of the officers on Twitter. “They are our heroes.”
The officers were members of France’s gendarmerie — the force that oversees smaller towns, and rural and suburban areas. Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, said that the officers died in “particularly despicable circumstances” after a “courageous and heroic” intervention to help the woman and her child.
“We owe them respect and gratitude,” Darmanin said, speaking to reporters in Ambert, a town near St-Just, and adding that the episode was one of the deadliest in the gendarmerie’s history.
Police reinforcements quickly cordoned off the area. The gunman, who has not been identified, was found dead several hours later, Darmanin said, although the exact circumstances of his death were unclear.
François Chautard, the mayor of St-Just, a village with roughly 150 residents, told the BFM TV news channel that the officers were shot after arriving at the scene of a domestic dispute, and that the gunman then set the house on fire.
“The house is totally destroyed,” Chautard said.
©2020 The New York Times Company
- Johnson mulls stricter lockdown
- Three French police shot dead
- HK court grants tycoon Jimmy Lai bail
- COVID: AstraZeneca vaccine should be effective against new variant
- Europe crosses 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
- COVID: rules to stop variant stoke chaos at Indian airports
- Israel govt collapses, triggers new elections
- France to reopen border for COVID-clear travellers
Most Read
- Public servants must live in allotted houses: Hasina
- Bangladesh orders four state banks to explain investments in Best Holdings
- Bangladesh tightens quarantine rules for travellers from UK
- Down with COVID-19, Partex Group Chairman Hashem in ‘critical condition’
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Bangladesh fines Buraq Air for bringing passengers without COVID clearances
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- 37 Bangladeshis to return home after release from Pakistan prisons
- BTRC withdraws ban on TVAS by Robi, Banglalink