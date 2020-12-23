3 police officers in France are Killed after responding to domestic abuse reports

The officers had been called to the scene in an isolated hamlet near St-Just, a small village in the Puy-de-Dôme region of France, about 50 miles southeast of Clermont-Ferrand, to help a woman who had sought refuge on the roof after being beaten by her partner, according to the French Interior Ministry.

The deaths of the officers and the plight of the woman, whose physical condition was not publicly known, received widespread attention in France, where concern has been growing in recent years over the scourge of domestic violence.

The man shot at the officers when they arrived, killing one officer, identified by the ministry as Arno Mavel, 21, and wounding a second in the thigh. The man then fired at two more officers as they approached the house. Both of them, identified by the ministry as Cyrille Morel, 45, and Rémi Dupuis, 37, were killed.

The attack prompted swift condemnation. “To protect us, our forces risk their lives,” President Emmanuel Macron said of the officers on Twitter. “They are our heroes.”

The officers were members of France’s gendarmerie — the force that oversees smaller towns, and rural and suburban areas. Gérald Darmanin, the French interior minister, said that the officers died in “particularly despicable circumstances” after a “courageous and heroic” intervention to help the woman and her child.

“We owe them respect and gratitude,” Darmanin said, speaking to reporters in Ambert, a town near St-Just, and adding that the episode was one of the deadliest in the gendarmerie’s history.

Police reinforcements quickly cordoned off the area. The gunman, who has not been identified, was found dead several hours later, Darmanin said, although the exact circumstances of his death were unclear.

François Chautard, the mayor of St-Just, a village with roughly 150 residents, told the BFM TV news channel that the officers were shot after arriving at the scene of a domestic dispute, and that the gunman then set the house on fire.

“The house is totally destroyed,” Chautard said.

