Roadside bomb kills prison doctors in Afghan capital
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Dec 2020 08:20 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2020 08:20 PM BdST
A roadside bomb killed at least five prison doctors and health workers in the Afghan capital on Tuesday while they were on their way to the country’s largest jail, officials said.
The Taliban said they were not involved in the attack as the five were on their way to the sprawling Pul-i-Charkhi prison housing hundreds of prisoners, including scores of Taliban insurgents.
There has been a rising number of killings by small, magnetic bombs placed under vehicles, many blamed on the Taliban despite peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war.
Three doctors, two of them women, working to control the spread of the coronavirus in the jail were among the dead, said Masooma Jafari, a spokeswoman for the health ministry.
“It is saddening and far from expectations today the enemy of humanity targeted our health workers, who are known as peace-keepers,” said Jafri.
After decades of war, Afghanistan’s public health system has been overwhelmed by casualties from the violence and a rising number of COVID-19 infections.
Afghanistan has reported 16 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.
- US Congress passes $892bn virus aid bill
- Roadside bomb kills prison doctors in Afghan capital
- Prosecutors question former Japan PM Abe
- Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine
- India finds five with virus on UK flight
- Australia confirms two cases of new virus strain
- Singapore gets Asia's first batch of Pfizer's vaccine
- India posts lowest daily virus tally since July 3
Most Read
- Govt to publish HSC results in December
- Bangladesh Bank dumps Best Holdings auditor, 35 others from list of eligible firms
- Three more U-turns open in Dhaka North to reduce traffic congestion
- Is Bangladesh ready to produce coronavirus vaccine?
- Jamaat-e-Islami leader accorded reception as freedom fighter in Brahmanbaria
- Shaken by new coronavirus strain, world shuts the door on Britain
- Bangladesh set for warmer days as cold wave loosens grip
- Bangladesh reports 17 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain
- UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children: scientists