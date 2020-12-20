Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker
Published: 20 Dec 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 05:12 PM BdST
A car bombing in Kabul targeting an Afghan lawmaker killed at least nine people, officials said.
Lawmaker Khan Mohammad Wardak survived the blast but is among 20 injured including women and children, Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said.
It is unclear whether the explosive was planted in a car parked on the lawmaker’s route or if a vehicle with the bomb was being driven by a bomber, Andarabi added.
No one has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Afghanistan has seen a sharp rise in violence, particularly bombings, in recent weeks as the Afghan government and Taliban hold talks to find an end to the country’s almost 20-year-long war.
Separate bombings were also reported on Sunday in the provinces of Logar, Nangarhar, Helmand and Badakhshan, in which a number of civilians and security forces members were killed and injured.
On Friday, a suspected rickshaw bomb blast killed at least 15 civilians, including 11 children, in central Ghazni province.
The Afghan interior ministry in a statement said that the Taliban had killed 487 civilians and injured 1,049 others by carrying out 35 suicide attacks and 507 blasts in across the country over the past three months.
- UK business groups raise concern over new virus restrictions
- WHO in contact with UK over new virus strain
- Wuhan residents share lockdown memories, hopes for 2021
- Biden introduces climate team
- COVID surge, conspiracy theories roil Pakistan
- Russia was behind US cyberattack: Pompeo
- How foreign cyber-spies compromised America
- Trump grants mining, energy firms access to public lands
Most Read
- Dhaka WASA plans to introduce pay-per-use, area-based billing
- Mild cold wave grips Bangladesh as mercury drops to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kurigram
- Best Holdings episode gets murkier as ICB says it’s not part of the game
- Trump’s future: tons of cash and plenty of options for spending It
- As cybercrimes abound in Bangladesh, an all-women police team wins trust
- UK discusses action after confirmation new COVID strain spreads more quickly
- Woman, lover to hang for murder of 5-year-old son in Dhaka
- Another bomb, likely dropped in 1971, found at Dhaka airport construction site
- India crumble to record low as quicks fire Australia to victory
- 11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat