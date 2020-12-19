Russia signs more deals with India to make 300 mln Sputnik V vaccines
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2020 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 11:36 AM BdST
India's coronavirus tally breached the 10 million mark on Saturday, the world's second highest, even though the number of new daily cases has fallen sharply since a mid-September peak.
India will produce about 300 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next year, a Russian official was quoted as saying, nearly three times the previously known number as deals have been signed with more manufacturers.
Russia is already testing the first samples of Sputnik V that were produced in India, its embassy in New Delhi said on Twitter on Friday, sharing a news story in which their vaccine czar Kirill Dmitriev was quoted.
"In India, we have agreements with four large manufacturers," Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Rossiya 24 TV, according to news agency TASS.
"India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the vaccine for us next year."
India is the world's biggest vaccine maker and its pharmaceutical industry is freeing up capacity and accelerating investments ahead of the global rush for COVID-19 shots.
India's Hetero Biopharma has already announced a deal with the RDIF to make more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, whose efficacy has been found to be more than 91% in trials done outside India.
It was not immediately clear which other Indian companies would make the vaccine, though Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is conducting clinical trials of it in India and will also distribute the finished vaccine.
Indian officials have said they may approve some vaccines for emergency use authorisation in the coming weeks. So far only three vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer /BioNTech and Indian company Bharat Biotech have applied for urgent approval.
India's health ministry on Friday reported 22,890 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to just shy of 10 million. It is the world's second-worst affected country after the United States, which has recorded 16.9 million cases.
India's deaths rose by 338, taking the total to 144,789.
- Ethiopia offers reward for intel on TPLF leaders
- Wuhan COVID-19 survivors share lessons one year on
- Freed Nigerian schoolboys tell of beatings and hunger
- US VP Pence will be vaccinated on live TV
- Modi offers talks to end India farmer protests
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for vaccine transport plan
- Spain passes bill allowing euthanasia, assisted suicide
- Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 kidnapped schoolboys
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Dec 18, 1971: Government's vanguard arrives in free Dhaka
- COVAX programme doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses
- New harvest of potatoes and onions expected to push prices down in Dhaka
- Revolutionary Bagha Jatin's statue vandalised in Kushtia
- 11 dead as train rams bus in Joypurhat
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jan 16 in pandemic
- Bangladesh reports 25 new virus deaths, caseload nears 500,000
- COVID-19 testing trouble mounts as crowds getting bigger at hospitals in winter
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million