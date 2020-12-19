Panama orders men and women to shop on different days to curb coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2020 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 12:10 PM BdST
Panama will next week reimpose nationwide curbs on movement by requiring men and women to carry out festive shopping on different days, the health minister said on Friday, imposing drastic measures following a surge in coronavirus cases.
The restrictions are similar to what the Central American nation imposed in worst-hit parts of the country in June.
"As of Monday 21, with the aim of reducing mobility, purchases will be made by gender," Luis Sucre, the Minister of Health, said in a televised message.
On Christmas and New Year's Day there will be total quarantine for both genders.
On Thursday, Panamanian health authorities reported 3,348 new cases and 42 deaths, a daily record for both new infections and deaths.
