India passes grim milestone of 10 mln coronavirus infections
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2020 11:16 AM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2020 11:16 AM BdST
India's coronavirus tally breached the 10 million mark on Saturday, the world's second highest, even though the number of new daily cases has fallen sharply since a mid-September peak.
It reported 25,152 new infections and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The virus has so far killed 145,136 people in the country.
After hitting a peak of nearly 98,000 cases in September, daily cases are now down to an average of 27,000.
More stories
- Ethiopia offers reward for intel on TPLF leaders
- Wuhan COVID-19 survivors share lessons one year on
- Freed Nigerian schoolboys tell of beatings and hunger
- US VP Pence will be vaccinated on live TV
- Modi offers talks to end India farmer protests
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for vaccine transport plan
- Spain passes bill allowing euthanasia, assisted suicide
- Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 kidnapped schoolboys
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- COVAX programme doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses
- Dec 18, 1971: Government's vanguard arrives in free Dhaka
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jan 16 in pandemic
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for COVID-19 vaccine transport plan
- Revolutionary Bagha Jatin's statue vandalised in Kushtia
- New harvest of potatoes and onions expected to push prices down in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports 25 new virus deaths, caseload nears 500,000
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million
- ACC failure to name money-laundering suspects annoys High Court