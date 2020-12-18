Lockheed Martin to help Japan build stealth fighter
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Dec 2020 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 Dec 2020 05:39 PM BdST
Lockheed Martin Corp, the maker of the F-35 jet, will help Japan build a new stealth fighter plane its air force wants to field by the mid-2030s to keep pace with aircraft technology advances made by neighbouring China.
Lockheed will partner with project leader Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Japan’s Ministry of Defence said in press release on Friday, reforming a partnership that developed Japan’s last jet fighter, the F-2, three decades ago.
“In order to ensure interoperability with the United States we will begin this project together from next year,” the ministry said.
The new fighter, which is known as the F-3 or F-X and is expected to cost about $40 billion, will replace the F-2. Lockheed had proposed a hybrid design based on its F-35 and F-22 jets, but Japan rejected that in favour of a home-grown design.
Other foreign firms that had expressed an interest in participating in the F-3’s development include F-18 Super Hornet builder Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp from the United States, as well as Britain’s BAE Systems Plc and engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.
Japan said it would continue to seek cooperation on the F-3 with both Britain and the United States to gain access to technology and help lower development costs.
- Wuhan COVID-19 survivors share lessons one year on
- US VP Pence will be vaccinated on live TV
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for vaccine transport plan
- Spain passes bill allowing euthanasia, assisted suicide
- Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 kidnapped schoolboys
- Macron ‘positive’, forcing leaders to self isolate
- Indian call centre plot fools Americans into paying $14m
- Alibaba showed customers how to track Muslims
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
- Finance minister’s letter suspended amid Best Holdings controversy
- Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
- Murder case against Mamunul, 35 others over former Hifazat chief Shafi’s death
- Indian call centre plot fooled Americans into paying more than $14 million
- Hasina-Modi virtual summit: Here’s what they discussed
- ACC failure to name money-laundering suspects annoys High Court
- Nagad strikes major deal with GP to drive customers into its digital wallet
- Singapore airport goes sub-zero for COVID-19 vaccine transport plan
- Robi to get $95m IFC credit boost to widen network, build infrastructure