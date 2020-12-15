Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2020 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 01:24 PM BdST
Eleven elderly people with mobility issues died after being trapped in a burning retirement home in the early hours of Tuesday in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains, authorities said.
The fire was reported at about 3 am (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, the emergencies ministry said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.
"Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters," the ministry said.
Russian news agency Interfax quoted the district authorities as saying that one of the survivors was a staff member, while three others were residents whom she managed to lead out of the one-storey wooden building.
The 11 victims were also elderly residents who had mobility issues and could not be quickly evacuated, Interfax reported.
Russia's investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.
- Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect
- COVID wasn’t the only culprit in 2020
- China’s nationalists see a world turning their way
- Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave
- Authorities investigating new virus variant in England
- 14 migrants from Venezuela found dead
- Russian hackers spied on US Treasury emails
- Historic US vaccine campaign begins
Most Read
- Bangladesh to suspend flights for COVID certificate breach
- BTRC gets Shyam Sunder Sikder as new chairman
- Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Singapore hotel in 2018
- Google's YouTube, Gmail recover after global outage
- Home minister holds meeting with Qawmi madrasa leaders
- Hifazat-e Islam Secretary General Qasemi dies
- BNP show-causes Hafiz Uddin, Shakwat Mahmud over alleged breach of discipline
- President Hamid, PM Hasina pay homage to martyred intellectuals
- Chattogram court sentences 8 to death for murdering a child after rape in 2018
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b