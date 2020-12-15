Putin congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory: Kremlin
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2020 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 04:29 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election, after Biden won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the US presidency, the Kremlin said.
The Kremlin had said it would wait for the official results of the election before commenting on its outcome, even as other nations congratulated Biden on the win in the days after the Nov. 3 vote.
“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,” the Kremlin cited Putin as saying in a statement.
“Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world,” the Kremlin said.
