COVID-19 cases in England fall below 500,000, ONS estimate shows
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2020 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2020 12:15 PM BdST
The number of people in England with COVID-19 fell below 500,000 last week for the first time since mid-October, an official estimate showed on Friday.
The Office for National Statistics reckoned 481,500 people in England had COVID-19 during the week from Nov 29 to Dec 5, down 8% on the previous week.
The estimate, formulated with the University of Oxford, is based on samples of the population.
