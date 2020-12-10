Blaze in Spanish squatted abandoned building kills at least two
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Dec 2020 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2020 01:28 PM BdST
A blaze in a squatted abandoned industrial building in Badalona, a Barcelona suburb, left at least two people dead, the local firefighters said on Thursday, adding that they were still working to stop the blaze, which started overnight.
"At this moment, 26 units of firefighters are working on the blaze in Badalona, constantly evaluating the risk of collapse of the building. The fire's intensity is lower, but it is not yet under control," the firefighters said.
Local media including La Vanguardia newspaper said that many immigrants often slept in the abandoned warehouse.
It was not immediately clear how many people were in the warehouse when the fire started. La Vanguardia quoted Keita, a 36-year-old Senegalese and Moises, a Moroccan man, as saying that more than 150 people were sleeping in the building. El Pais said there may have been 60 people.
The two dead bodies were found early on Thursday, the firefighters said.
