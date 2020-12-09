Biden picks Marcia Fudge for HUD and Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary

Biden also chose Tom Vilsack, who served as the secretary of agriculture for eight years under former President Barack Obama, to lead that department again, according to two people familiar with the president-elect’s deliberations. Vilsack, 69, a former governor of Iowa, is the seventh member of his Cabinet Biden has now chosen.

If Fudge, 68, is confirmed by the Senate, she would join retired Gen. Lloyd Austin of the Army, who would be the first Black defense secretary, and Xavier Becerra, a son of Mexican immigrants and nominee for secretary of health and human services, as the embodiment of Biden's campaign pledge to assemble an administration that will “look like America.”

But even as he rolls out his picks for the Cabinet and key White House jobs, Biden is under increasing pressure from a variety of interest groups, liberal activists and Democratic lawmakers who have different opinions on what it means to make good on that promise.

For Biden and his transition team, the selection of key jobs has become a constantly shifting puzzle as they search for candidates who are qualified, get along with the president-elect, and help create the ethnic and gender mosaic that would be a striking contrast with President Donald Trump’s administration.

Allies of Fudge, including Rep. James Clyburn, D-SC, one of Biden’s most prominent Black supporters during the 2020 campaign, had urged the president-elect to put Fudge at the Agriculture Department, where she had hoped to shift the agency’s focus away from farming and toward hunger, including in urban areas.

Instead, Biden settled on Vilsack, who is white and from an important rural farming state.

But the decision to instead put Fudge at HUD, which is viewed by some advocacy groups as a more traditional place for a Black secretary, has the potential to disappoint those pushing for her, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus, of which she is a former chairwoman. The current housing secretary, Ben Carson, is Black.

Just hours after Biden made official his historic choice of Austin for defence secretary, a group of Black civil rights activists urged Biden to nominate a Black attorney general and to make civil rights a higher priority.

“He said if he won, he would do something about criminal justice, police reform and specifically mass incarceration,” the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader and talk show host, said in an interview on Tuesday before a meeting with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “He flew to Houston to meet before I did the eulogy for George Floyd. He made specific commitments. I’m saying, promises made, let’s see if promises are kept.”

Biden has not said whom he will pick to lead the Justice Department, though he is considering Sen. Doug Jones, who lost his bid for reelection in Alabama; Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general; and Judge Merrick Garland, whom Obama unsuccessfully nominated to the Supreme Court.

But Jeh Johnson, who served as Obama’s secretary of homeland security, and is Black, took himself out of consideration to be attorney general on Tuesday, according to people familiar with his discussions.

In an interview with CNN last week, Biden noted that “every advocacy group out there is pushing for more and more and more of what they want. That’s their job.” He defended his picks as “the most diverse Cabinet anyone in American history has ever announced.”

But advocates are not leaving anything to chance. The meeting that the president-elect and vice president-elect held with Sharpton and other civil rights leaders lasted close to two hours and was an opportunity to make their case.

In a news conference following the meeting, Sharpton said he told the president-elect that the only way to respond to the “most racist, bigoted administration in memory” was to appoint an attorney general “that has a background in civil rights.” He added, “My preference is to have a Black attorney general.”

And during the meeting, Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, pressed Biden to create a civil rights envoy position in the West Wing that would report directly to the president.

“He appointed John Kerry to be the climate envoy, reporting directly to him,” Johnson said in an interview before the meeting. “We believe a national adviser on racial justice should be something equivalent.”

During the Democratic primary season, Biden benefited from Sharpton’s decision to stay neutral rather than endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the general election campaign, Harris was aided by Sharpton’s decision to advocate more generally a Black woman on the ticket, rather than to publicly endorse Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia House minority leader, as he had been set to do.

That has given Sharpton some leverage with the Biden-Harris transition team as it fills out the administration.

Also on Tuesday, a group of more than 1,000 high-profile Black women signed a letter to Biden saying they were “deeply troubled” by the small number of Black women mentioned as possible candidates for top jobs in his administration. They urged him to do better.

“It is long past time that the effective, accomplished leadership of Black women currently serving in areas of significant policy that impacts our nation are recognised and given full consideration for the statutory positions in your administration’s Cabinet,” the women wrote in the letter.

Fudge, who has been in the House since winning a special election in 2008, was among the officials the women recommended and had openly campaigned to become Biden’s agriculture secretary, telling the Cleveland Plain Dealer she would put her experience working on farm bills “against almost anybody’s.”

But Fudge, a former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, told reporters after news of her selection at HUD leaked out, that “if I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it. It’s a great honour and a privilege to be a part of something so good.”

In 2018, Fudge mulled a challenge to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, before ultimately dropping the idea and endorsing her.

Fudge said she had changed her mind after Pelosi gave her the opportunity to play a key role in safeguarding voting rights and assured her that Black women would “have a seat at the decision-making table” in Congress.

Now, she will leave to lead the nation’s sprawling housing agency instead.

Her departure will add to another puzzle: how to maintain the Democratic Party’s slim majority in the House, which has shrunk to just a handful of seats since the elections in November.

Biden’s decision to pick Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Black Democrat from Louisiana, to be a senior adviser in the White House, already meant the party would have to defend that seat. Biden’s decision to pluck Fudge for his Cabinet means Democrats must win another special election to fill her seat.

