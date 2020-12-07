Home > World

European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement

Published: 07 Dec 2020 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2020 04:40 PM BdST

France, Britain and Germany said on Monday they were “deeply concerned” by an Iranian announcement that it intended to install additional advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges and a parliamentary law that could expand its nuclear programme.

“If Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps,” the three powers said in a joint statement.

