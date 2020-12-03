Africa foresees 60% of people vaccinated against COVID in two to three years
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2020 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 05:15 PM BdST
Africa aims to have 60% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 within the next two to three years, the African Union’s disease control group said on Thursday.
The continent of 1.3 billion people has recorded more than 2.2 million confirmed coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally.
Some European countries expect to start rolling out vaccination campaigns in the next few weeks, but the control group said that vaccinations were unlikely to start in Africa until midway through next year.
“We hope that for that for this to be meaningful, our 60% must be reached in the next two to three years. We should be deliberate in this,” said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If the delay takes us to four to five years then the virus will be endemic in our communities.”
He said there were logistical problems to overcome in Africa, including how to keep vaccines cold.
“We have a window from now to January and February to keep strengthening our systems, which is the refrigeration,” said Nkengasong.
- US virus deaths, hospitalisations set records
- US tightens visa rules for Chinese Communist Party members
- Singapore becomes first to approve lab-grown meat sale
- Ex-French president Giscard dies of COVID-19
- Israel receives its most advanced warship
- US faces 'rough' winter from COVID-19 surge
- EU criticises 'hasty' UK approval of vaccine
- Election official implores Trump to stop fraud rhetoric
Most Read
- Jamalpur’s Shampa pulled rickshaw-van to provide for family. PM Hasina comes to her rescue
- Pandemic threatens to pull the plug on cash-strapped kindergartens in Bangladesh
- High Court declares illegal Noor Ali’s Sonargaon economic zone, resort city
- Grameenphone in deal with edotco to set up 500 towers
- Police remove suspicious bag from near US embassy’s annex building in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to begin antigen tests for coronavirus on Saturday
- Israel receives its most advanced warship as Iran tensions rise
- ‘We were at base camp’: why the UK approved a vaccine first
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu
- Bangladesh approves direct procurement for COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use