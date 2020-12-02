Pope condemns ‘terroristic massacre’ of Nigerian farmers
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Dec 2020 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2020 04:48 PM BdST
Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a “terroristic massacre” that offended the name of God.
Francis spoke of Saturday’s attack during his weekly general audience, held virtually from his library in the Vatican because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, which unfortunately once again has been bloodied by a terroristic massacre,” the pope said.
Around 30 of the men were beheaded in the attack, which began on Saturday morning in the village of Zabarmari, and the UN estimated that at least 110 people were killed across the Jere local government area of Borno state.
“May God welcome them into his peace and comfort their families, and may he convert the hearts of those who commit such horrors, which gravely offend His name,” Francis said.
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.
Such massacres have been carried out in the past by Boko Haram or the Islamic State West Africa Province which are both active in the area, where Islamic militants have killed at least 30,000 people.
- Singapore becomes first to approve lab-grown meat sale
- England votes to exit lockdown
- US reveals rapid vaccine rollout plan
- Johnson hails 'fantastic' news of vaccine authorisation
- Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers
- Moderna seeks Singapore approval for COVID vaccine
- Pandemic fills ranks of extreme poverty
- 5 die in Germany road crash
Most Read
- India plans dam on Brahmaputra to offset Chinese construction upstream
- Employees of two foreign airlines are involved in human trafficking from Bangladesh: police
- Grameenphone in deal with edotco to set up 500 towers
- Unique Group boss Noor Ali, wife secure bail after surrendering to court
- Complications persist over tuition fees in private schools, colleges after government notice
- Debenhams set to shut shop after 242 years as pandemic hammers UK retail
- Liberation War affairs minister warns Islamists against opposing Bangabandhu’s statue
- Globe Biotech ends MoU on COVID-19 vaccine trials with icddr,b
- Bangladesh to hold 100-day online quiz competition on Bangabandhu
- Arrest order issued for Baul singer Rita Dewan in digital security case