Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Nov 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2020 06:06 PM BdST
Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday.
A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the ministry did not comment on matters of security regarding its representatives abroad.
Iran has blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died on Friday after gunman ambushed him in his car.
More stories
- Iran’s top nuclear scientist shot dead
- Beijing takes its S China Sea strategy to Himalayas
- Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
- Argentine twins a living tribute to football great
- Rouhani accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist
- Killing of Iranian 'nuclear mastermind' risks confrontation
- N Korea hackers target AstraZeneca
- America marks COVID-altered Thanksgiving
Most Read
- Bangladesh radical Islamist leader threatens to pull down statues
- Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran
- Beximco seeks to import 1m more vaccines for private sector employees from India
- Britain and other nations press on with AstraZeneca vaccine amid trial questions
- Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer
- Tributes pour in for Aly Zaker, a revered actor
- Petrol pump worker set on fire by co-workers dies in Dhaka hospital
- Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports: Turkish union
- Beijing takes its South China Sea strategy to the Himalayas
- Dhaka hospital closes its doors to outpatients as health minister attends event inside